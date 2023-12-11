Jayden Daniels, others show Arizona State that sometimes, the breakup is your fault

Did you hear Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy over the weekend?

Hey, Arizona State football fans: Sometimes, you’ve got to look in the mirror after a breakup and realize, it’s not them, it’s you.

Let’s face it, Daniels had to leave Tempe. I can remember being around ASU people who insisted the guy couldn’t play. Remember when his teammates trashed his locker? And I’ll never forget conversations I had with people who said he wouldn’t even get drafted.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a 48-yard touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 27, 2021.

These folks reminded me of guys in high school who would ask a pretty girl to dance, get turned down and say, “You’re not that cute, anyway!” It’s immature, at best. At worst, it’s something that needs to be sorted out in therapy.

Either way it goes, Daniels, who won college football's most prestigious honor at LSU, is doing better than his ex-team.

He’s not the only one.

Herm Edwards is fine. He landed a job as an analyst at ESPN. People all over the nation trust his judgment on football. Too bad so few of them live near Mountain America Stadium.

Ray Anderson, the former athletic director, is fine, too. He no longer has the headache of a fanbase that has caviar dreams on a tuna fish budget. He’s keeping his salary in a cushy job with ASU’s law school.

What about Antonio Pierce? The former ASU defensive coordinator is 2-3 as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They’re on a three-game losing streak, but the defense isn’t the problem. The Raiders lost 3-0 to Minnesota on Sunday. And with apologies to Jack Del Rio, Pierce might be the best coach that franchise has had since Al Davis died.

Zac Hill? The former ASU offensive coordinator took over the powerhouse Scottsdale Saguaro program, which won the 6A championship this season. How long before he’s winning more state titles and considering whether to jump back into the big time?

How about some of the other players?

Well, LaDarius Henderson, the offensive tackle who started for ASU when he was 17 years old, is competing for a national championship as an anchor of the Michigan line.

Johnny Wilson? The 6-foot-7 receiver just got robbed over at Florida State after playing a big role on an undefeated ACC champion that didn’t make the College Football Playoff.

Ricky Pearsall didn’t win as much, but he became one of the leading receivers in the SEC with Florida last season. He was fourth in total catches and fifth in receiving yards.

Chip Trayanum was Ohio State’s second-leading rusher.

Chase Lucas has been playing for a first-place Detroit Lions team … and can we just pause there for a moment? A first-place NFL team in Detroit in December? That’s like seeing Santa Claus with jet-black hair, working on his abs at your local gym.

Listen, we could do this all day, but it’s always important to look in the mirror, acknowledge your flaws (I mean, c’mon, none of us is perfect; not even one) and get to work on fixing things.

But that won’t happen if everything is everybody else’s fault.

Sometimes, it’s you, Sparky.

If Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman doesn’t show that, then I don’t know what will.

Reach Moore at gmoore@azcentral.com or 602-444-2236. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @SayingMoore.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: With Heisman, LSU's Jayden Daniels shows Arizona State who's to blame