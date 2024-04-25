Jayden Daniels is now -1000 favorite to be second overall pick

As 8:00 p.m. ET approaches, the first two picks in the draft are becoming almost set in stone.

We already know the first pick will be quarterback Caleb Williams, to Chicago. The second pick most likely will be quarterback Jayden Daniels.

DraftKings currently has Daniels as a -1000 favorite to be the second overall pick. Quarterback Drake Maye's odd are +600. Six days ago, they were tied at -115.

The Commanders are also the -1000 favorite to take Daniels, which means they'll stay put and not trade the pick. The Raiders are at +700, the Patriots are at +750, and the Vikings are at +900.

The most likely outcome, then, is the Commanders taking Daniels at No. 2. The less likely, but still possible, outcome is someone making a deal with the Commanders to get Daniels.