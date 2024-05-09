Jayden Daniels not worried about starting for Commanders in Week 1

When the Washington Commanders drafted former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they didn’t do so to have him sit on the bench.

It isn’t always ideal for a quarterback to start immediately as a rookie, but with a quarterback room that currently features Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel, Washington likely won’t have that luxury.

It’s not something Daniels is stressing about, however. He said he’s focused on learning the system and that he’s been told he won’t be forced to play until he’s ready to go.

“Do I anticipate (starting Week 1)? I mean, I’m confident in my abilities, but that’s a decision that they’ve got to make,” Daniels said, told Keyshawn Johnson in a recent interview. “That’s above me. From what I heard, they said whenever I’m ready, I’m ready. So whenever I feel like I’m ready, I’m ready.

“They didn’t tell me, ‘Oh, you’ve got to start Week 1.’ They just said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, you’re ready. Whenever you feel ready, we feel you’re ready, we’re gonna throw you out there.'”

It’s hard to believe Daniels won’t get the nod for the Commanders in the season opener, but it’s clear that’s not an emphasis for him.

