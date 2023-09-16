Jayden Daniels needed to throw deep more often for LSU football. Against Mississippi State, he finally did that

STARKVILLE, Miss – Two Sundays ago in Orlando, Jayden Daniels had Brian Thomas open on the left sideline.

It was the final play of the third quarter, and LSU football was trailing by a touchdown to Florida State. If Daniels hits Thomas, it would have gone for a 28-yard gain and put LSU in the red zone.

But Daniels' pass didn't catch Thomas in stride. Thomas dropped the ball, and on the next play, Daniels threw an interception.

There were many reasons why LSU went on to lose to Florida State, 45-24, in its season opener. But arguably chief among them for its offense was the Tigers' inability to push the ball downfield in the passing game.

Thirteen days later, with LSU back on the road in Starksville to face Mississippi State on Saturday, that no longer became an issue.

Daniels threw for 361 yards and completed five passes for more than 25 yards as LSU steamrolled past the Bulldogs for its first win on the season in SEC play, 41-14.

"There won't be a better performance in the country," coach Brian Kelly said regarding Daniels' performance. "If there is, that would be amazing."

Daniels completed his first 13 pass attempts and 23 of his opening 24 throws. He also ran for 64 yards and scored four total touchdowns in arguably the best game of his collegiate career.

His primary target was Malik Nabers, who broke his career high in receiving yards before halftime and finished the game with 13 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Nabers caught all five of Daniels' pass attempts of more than 25 yards, as Mississippi State had no answers to combat their connection.

"(Nabers is) a very great player. How he attacks the ball and how he attacks his weekly preparation with everything, once he gets going, he's feeling it," Daniels said.

Mississippi State pressed Nabers at the line of scrimmage early and often Saturday, almost encouraging Daniels to target him in those one-on-one situations. Because the Bulldogs were intent on taking away LSU's quick passing game, according to Kelly, it opened up more opportunities for Daniels to throw it deep.

"Many times we're not put in press situations," Kelly said. "(So) those hitches get converted to go's."

The opportunities were there, but Daniels and Nabers still had to execute. Kelly pointed to the work Daniels did with Nabers at practice this week as a key factor in Daniels being able to take advantage of those press coverage scenarios.

"He really worked hard the past week of getting on top of his throws," Kelly said. "He had been a little bit low in terms of trajectory."

Saturday wasn't the first time Daniels has flashed as a deep ball thrower. Against Florida, he had 349 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air. He connected with Nabers for a deep pass on a critical fourth down in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State a year ago.

But those were only moments, just like how Saturday was another moment. For LSU's offense to reach its full potential and make a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff, it will have to generate those big plays through the air on a more consistent basis.

Saturday was a big step in the right direction for that.

"I believe my guy is better than the other guy," Daniels said. "Just go out there, throw it to a spot and give them a chance."

