Jayden Daniels named top 101 player from 2022 season

PFF recently released its top players of the 2022 season (subscription required). The lone Tiger to make the cut was quarterback Jayden Daniels, coming in at No. 95.

PFF called Daniels one of the top dual-threat QBs in the country, citing him as the main reason for LSU’s quick turnaround.

“While throwing for 2.913 yards, Daniels added another 885 yards on the ground. He was responsible for 28 of the team’s touchdowns and threw just three interceptions.”

Despite the 10-win season, it’s not a surprise to see just one LSU player making the cut. The Tigers’ star power in 2022 came from names that were still emerging — Malik Nabers, Harold Perkins and Will Campbell.

According to PFF, Daniels finished as the fifth-best graded QB in the SEC. Daniels will return to LSU in 2023 for his final year of eligibility. Garrett Nussmeier saw some extra snaps in the bowl game but Brian Kelly confirmed Daniels is still QB No. 1.

