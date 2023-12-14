Jayden Daniels named Sporting News Player of the Year

After winning the 2023 Heisman Trophy, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has added another national player of the year accolade to his resume.

On Thursday, Daniels was named the Sporting News Player of the Year. He was also named the national player of the year by the AFCA, FWAA, AP and Walter Camp Football Foundation in addition to receiving four different First Team All-America honors.

He also won the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the top quarterback in college football.

Daniels had a special 2023 season, leading the nation in total yards and touchdowns while setting an FBS record for passing efficiency at 208.

Jayden Daniels is the Sporting News Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/3ctseU9avN — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 14, 2023

It remains to be seen if we will see Daniels take the field one more time in an LSU uniform. He has not yet made a decision on whether he will opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, which will take place in Tampa on New Year’s Day.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire