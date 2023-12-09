Jayden Daniels named to Senior Bowl All-American team

With the Heisman ceremony set to take place on Saturday night, the accolades continue to roll in for Jayden Daniels.

Daniels was named to the Senior Bowl All-American team just a few weeks after Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy extended an invite to the star quarterback.

Daniels draft stock is rising, and at this point, a senior bowl trip might not be necessary. But Daniels has star power, so Nagy and the senior bowl are sure to pursue.

Daniels was joined by other stars including Michigan’s Blake Corum and Washington’s Rome Odunze. The other lone SEC player to receiver the honor was South Carolina’s Xavier Leggette.

Daniels led the country with 50 total touchdowns on the year and a 208 passer rating, which was the best in the sport by a wide margin. Daniels has spent the last day in New York as he prepares for the Heisman ceremony on Saturday night. He remains the betting favorite.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire