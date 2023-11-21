Jayden Daniels named SEC Player of the Week

Jayden Daniels has won yet another SEC Player of the Week award after an incredible performance against Georgia State on Saturday night.

Daniels put on a Heisman-type performance as he finished the game 25-for-30 for 413 yards and 6 touchdowns through the air as well as 10 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Daniels has now thrown for over 3,000 and rushed for over 1,000 yards this season alone.

He led the starters on eight offensive drives against the Panthers on Saturday night and the Tigers scored on all eight of those drives. If the Tigers can win their final two games Brian Kelly will have his second 10-win season in a row on the Bayou.

Daniels is vying for the Heisman Trophy. He is the current favorite to win but Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are not far behind. LSU has the most losses out of all of those teams but no one in the country is putting up numbers like Daniels.

