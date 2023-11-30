Jayden Daniels named Manning Award finalist

The award nominations continue to roll in for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Heisman contender has now been named a finalist for the Manning Award, annually given to the best quarterback in the country.

This recognition comes on the heels of Daniels being named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which is annually given to the best player in the country.

It comes as no surprise. Daniels steadily built hype throughout the year, putting up historic numbers and grabbing the sport’s attention.

LSU’s taken it upon itself to give Daniels a massive media push ahead of Heisman trophy voting with Daniels currently sitting second on the odds board behind Oregon’s Bo Nix.

The Best Quarterback in the Country@JayD__5 is a finalist for the Manning Award pic.twitter.com/WBPVPDO84J — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2023

Nix joins Daniels as a Manning Award finalist, as does Georgia’s Carson Beck and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr, among others,

Daniels has thrown for 3,812 yards and ran for 1,134 more, totaling 50 touchdowns in the process and posting one of the best passer ratings the sport’s ever seen.

