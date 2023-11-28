Jayden Daniels named a finalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Foundation Player of the Year Award, given to the best player in college football, regardless of position.

Daniels could collect quite a bit of hardware during award season as he is also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards. There’s also a decent chance he will find himself as a Heisman finalist, but he will have to find out next weekend whether that will be the case.

He’s pacing the nation right now in quite a few offensive stats including touchdowns, of which he has 50. Daniels appears to be neck-and-neck with Bo Nix in the Heisman race.

The Best Player In College Football@JayD__5 is a finalist for the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/cMvnQ1jGm8 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2023

The winner of the Walter Camp Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 10.

