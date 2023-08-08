Jayden Daniels named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Jayden Daniels is expected to have a big year in his fifth and final season of college football this fall, and the LSU quarterback has now been named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award.

The Davey O’Brien Award is given annually to the top signal-caller in college football. Daniels looks to become the second LSU quarterback to win the award after Joe Burrow did so in 2019.

Daniels had a huge bounce-back season in 2022 as a transfer from Arizona State. He led LSU to a 10-win season, starting every game. He threw 17 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions and had the most prolific rushing season for a quarterback in Tigers history.

The preseason All-SEC selection enters the year with high expectations as he was also named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the top player in college football.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire