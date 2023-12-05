Jayden Daniels named AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has had a phenomenal season that will likely end with him being named the Heisman winner on Saturday in New York.

In the meantime, Daniels — who is a finalist for essentially every quarterback award and already won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award — picked up some additional hardware as he was named the Associated Press SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday morning.

Daniels was also named a unanimous First Team All-SEC selection alongside his top wideout Malik Nabers.

In 2023, Daniels led the nation in total yards per game, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns while setting an FBS record with a 208 passer rating.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is the Associated Press SEC Offensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/38DnIAaVMt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2023

Daniels is still yet to make a decision on whether he will play in LSU’s bowl game, so it remains to be seen if we’ve watched his last game in the purple and gold.

