Jayden Daniels minicamp report card | Zero Blitz

Video Transcript
Everybody's been just absolutely infatuated with Jaden Daniels.
We all know going into the draft that every fan base seem to covet him.
I coveted him.
I'm the first to admit that.
Now he's a Washington commander.
You've got an article out right now.
What are the returns, the early returns so far that you found in your research with the commanders and Jaden?
Yeah, I visited the commander facility a couple weeks ago and it was really interesting both to watch how Jaden operated within that facility and also how his teammates were talking, his coaches were talking.
And one of the stories Dan Quinn told me when we were sitting down in his office is at LSU.
He tried to get in the facility one day and he couldn't get in and he was like, no, I need to be able to practice when I want and they changed his fingerprint access.
And so he started doing daily film sessions during the season at LSU at 5 a.m.
Sometimes his receivers joined, sometimes he went solo, makes a regular film and he was doing virtual reality, all these things.
But he's like, I'm going to be working when everybody else is sleeping.
Dan Quinn was telling me the story of um his assistant giving out the black plastic fo keys to all the players.
And he's like, hey, can you leave one back for me?
And he and Adam like walk up to Jaden and they're like, we have something for you and Dan just hands it to him and goes 24 hours.
So now Jaden's been waking up at five in the facility between 5 35 45 get some film study and shower.
And so Dan Quinn Adam Peters love that.
And so I think when you look at the commanders, you can say he might not be there yet, he might not have arrived from a skill set standpoint.
It's going to take time to acclimate within the NFL.
But look at what he has done from a work ethic standpoint so far he has been doing what they want to see from him.