Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers go in the top 5 in USA TODAY Sports’ latest mock draft

Both Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers boosted their NFL draft stocks tremendously this season. Now, as we prepare for the final game of the 2023 season, both are seen as projected first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

But some prognosticators are even higher on the duo. In the latest USA TODAY Sports mock draft from Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, both players go in the top five.

Daniels is the one who has seen the biggest bump in his draft stock. Not even seen as a draftable prospect entering the season, he is now projected by many as QB3 in the draft. USA TODAY Sports’ mock agrees, sending him to New England with the third pick after Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Regardless of Bill Belichick’s fate, an offensive overhaul seems sure to come in New England. Daniels hasn’t been mentioned alongside Williams and Maye as a surefire top-three pick, but the Heisman Trophy winner has a highly desirable package of traits. While his athleticism and deep passing might be his hallmarks, his composure in the pocket should give any front office an additional level of comfort in projecting him to the next level.

Nabers won’t have to wait much longer, though, if this mock plays out. He’s projected to go to the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 5 where he would provide a major boost for rising star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could be on shaky ground for a franchise with a rough short-term financial outlook. No matter what the team decides regarding the veteran pass catchers, the receiving corps needs to become more dynamic for the Chargers to properly take advantage of Justin Herbert’s talent. Nabers, who can stress defenses both as a deep threat and in racking up yards after the catch, can certainly help in that department.

The pair aren’t the only LSU players projected to go in the first round, however. Brian Thomas Jr. is projected to join the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 26th pick.

No need to sell Andy Reid or Patrick Mahomes on a 6-4, 205-pound target who averaged 17.3 yards per catch and hauled in 17 touchdowns this season. While Thomas is still refining his game, he already has the makeup of a true No. 1 receiver who can provide Mahomes and Travis Kelce the assistance they have so sorely lacked this season. His impressive tracking as a downfield target and prowess in the red zone could quickly change the complexion of Kansas City’s attack.

Regardless of how the draft ultimately plays out, all three have a very good chance to hear their names called in what should be a very eventful Night 1 of the draft.

