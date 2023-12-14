Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers named to yet another All-American team, this time by AFCA

If there’s a publication releasing a list of All-Americans, there’s a very good chance you’ll find both Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers among the First Team.

The pair added another set of First Team All-America accolades on Thursday as they’ve been recognized by the American Football Coaches Association. Nabers has now earned five First Team All-America honors, while Daniels has earned four.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, Davey O’Brien Award and was named the national Player of the Year by multiple outlets. Nabers, meanwhile, led the nation in receiving, was the runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award and currently sits just 17 yards shy of LSU’s career receiving yards record, which he will likely break if he participates in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin.

QB Jayden Daniels and WR Malik Nabers are AFCA First Team All-America pic.twitter.com/4kb4stPO7V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 14, 2023

LSU has seen some star-studded quarterback-receiver duos over the years, but Daniels and Nabers will certainly go down as one of the best.

