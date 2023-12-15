Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers make ESPN’s All-American team

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers continue to pile up the honors this award season, this time making ESPN’s All-America team.

It comes as no surprise given the numbers these two put up. Daniels led the country in total yards and touchdowns.

Nabers’ 1,546 receiving yards led the country, over 100 more than Washington’s Rome Odunze in second place, despite playing one less game.

“Daniels was nothing short of spectacular in a record-setting campaign that saw him pass for 3,812 yards, rush for 1,134 and account for 50 touchdowns,” ESPN’s Chris Low rote.

On Nabers, ESPN highlighted his big play ability with 34 catches for 20+ yards and 17 for 30+ yards.

Nabers could add to those numbers if he elects to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl next month. Nabers was seen at LSU practice earlier this week and previously mentioned wanting to set the program receiving record, which he’s closing in on.

Daniels’ status for the ReliaQuest Bowl remains unclear. LSU will face Wisconsin on Jan. 1.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire