Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers among players ESPN gives a first-round draft grade

With the 2023 college football season in its final weeks, it’s almost time to turn our attention to the 2024 NFL draft.

It could be a busy weekend for former LSU players, and the Tigers’ draft class is headlined by star quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Malik Nabers, arguably the most prolific players at their positions in college football this season.

Both are projected as first-round picks, and ESPN’s Matt Miller included Daniels as one of only three and Nabers as one of four players at their respective positions with a first-round grade.

When it comes to Daniels, Miller compares him to current MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

The Heisman Trophy winner was the most improved player in college football in 2023. He entered the season with a Day 3 grade from NFL scouts but put together a 50-touchdown campaign (40 passing, 10 rushing) with just four interceptions. Daniels is not only the draft’s best deep-ball thrower — he had a 99.6 QBR targeting vertical routes — he’s also the most dangerous runner among the quarterbacks. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder had 3,812 passing yards and 1,134 rushing yards this season. With a strong pre-draft process, QB2 status is not out of the question.

Nabers also had an impressive comp with Miller pointing out the similarities between him and Stefon Diggs.

He’s the best after-the-catch receiver in the draft class, as the 6-foot, 200-pound Nabers averaged 18 yards per catch on 86 grabs this season, with 6.8 of those coming after the catch. He also turned in 14 touchdowns and 1,546 yards in a big breakout season. Nabers’ start-stop quicks are high-end, and his field vision to find running lanes with the ball in his hands is special. I also love that over the past two seasons he has had a drop rate of just 3.1%. Nabers is sure-handed, fast, explosive and ready to be an NFL WR1.

Both players are poised to have very successful NFL careers, and they could both find themselves as top-10 picks in the draft this coming spring.

