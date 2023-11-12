Jayden Daniels made history vs. Florida. But don't forget about Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels deserves his roses.

LSU football's quarterback had a historic night to add to a career-year on Saturday against Florida in Death Valley, becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and run for 200 or more yards in a single game.

In the Tigers' 52-35 win over Florida, Daniels had five total touchdowns, two touchdown runs of over 50 yards and a QBR of 98.9. He had 372 yards passing and 234 yards rushing.

"He's the best player in college football," LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the win. "He did something tonight that no one's ever done."

Daniels was unreal on Saturday, but he didn't do it alone.

Don't forget about Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers.

Against the Gators, Thomas had six catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Nabers finished the night with six grabs for 132 yards. Thomas' touchdown grabs were daggers, both coming in the fourth quarter to extend LSU's lead from three points to 17.

But none of it was a surprise because they've been doing it all season. Nabers and Thomas have arguably been the best wide receiver duo in college football, as Thomas has 13 touchdown catches and 918 receiving yards and Nabers has 1,284 receiving yards and 10 touchdown grabs on the year.

"It's scary how (their) seasons are very similar (to Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in 2019)," Josh Williams said after the win. "Brian and Malik are top of the SEC just as Justin and Ja'Marr was in the 2019 year."

Nabers has stood out with his versatility and ability to gain extra yards after the catch. Thomas has been almost unstoppable on vertical routes and taking the top off of defenses. And of course they're both faster than lightning.

They have also fed off of each other all season.

"(There's) a lot that Brian does that I might not do but if I can add it to my game, he's doing something pretty special," Nabers said before LSU's matchup against Army. "The things that he does, I watch a lot of his releases, his secondary releases, especially on the angle routes. We run a lot of those. How he begins to open on those (routes), him attacking the ball."

Obviously Daniels is still the one who has to get them the ball. LSU's offensive line was also, once again, excellent on Saturday, giving Daniels more than enough time to chuck the ball downfield.

But Nabers and Thomas has clearly made life easier for all of them. Don't forget that.

"Those guys work at it every day," Williams said. "They go hard every day."

