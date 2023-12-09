Jayden Daniels: LSU QB gives insight on speech writing process before Heisman ceremony

NEW YORK — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels went through a wide range of emotions when he wrote his speech.

Daniels, one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, prepared a speech ahead of Saturday night's ceremony in the event that he becomes the third LSU player to win the award.

"It was therapeutic as it started going, started flowing," Daniels said Saturday. "But it was difficult because of so many people that have helped me out in my life. I couldn't thank just everybody on that stage."

Daniels described his speech as "giving thanks and talking about my journey." He said he spoke with family members to help him craft what he wanted to say.

"That was kind of the process," Daniels said.

Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were named as the four finalists for the Heisman. Saturday's ceremony in New York begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels Heisman speech: LSU football QB previews what he wrote