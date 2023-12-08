Jayden Daniels, LSU football QB wouldn't change experience at Arizona State for 'anything in the world'

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels wouldn't change a thing about his experience at Arizona State for "anything in the world."

Daniels, who is among the four finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, said the relationships he built in Tempe as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback for three years helped him get to where he is today.

"The relationships that I built with two of my best friends, Brandon Aiyuk and Rachaad White that play in the NFL. If I never went to Arizona State, I would have never met those guys," Daniels said. "The relationship that I built with (former ASU coach) coach Herm Edwards, (former ASU analyst) Marvin Lewis and (former ASU defensive coordinator) Antonio Pierce... my time there was great for me."

Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU after his junior season. It was a year in which he struggled, throwing as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns.

He then improved on those numbers his senior season at LSU before taking an even bigger leap in his second year in Baton Rouge, leading the country in total yards, total touchdowns and setting the NCAA record for Passer Rating in a single season.

"I still talk to everybody to this day," Daniels said. "They support me and they're happy for me."

What he learned more than anything else from his time at Arizona State, Daniels said, was how to become a pro.

Daniels was surrounded with NFL experience during his time in Tempe. Edwards was the head coach of the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs before coming to ASU. Lewis served as the Cincinnati Bengals head coach for 16 years and Pierce was a Pro Bowl linebacker in the NFL.

"You're around pro coaches that have done it at the highest level and they've been head coaches and players," Daniels said. "You take knowledge from them and how they conduct themselves, also how they see and how they know NFL GMs and head coaches want to see you conduct yourself as a pro."

The Heisman Trophy ceremony from New York City is on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN). Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. have been named as the finalists.

