Jayden Daniels: LSU football QB wins Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2023 Player of the Year Award.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were the other two finalists for the award.

Nix, Penix, Daniels and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are also finalists for the Heisman Trophy Award, which will be announced on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Daniels led LSU to having the top offense in the FBS this season, leading the nation in total yards, total touchdowns and passer rating by the end of the regular season.

Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State after the 2021 season. He was a three-year starter for the Sun Devils before bouncing back with an improved 2022 campaign in Baton Rouge.

He was also a former four-star recruit and the No. 35 player in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports Composite.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels wins Walter Camp Player of the Year Award