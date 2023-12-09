Jayden Daniels: LSU football QB wins the Davey O'Brien Award

NEW YORK, NY. – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award which is handed annually to the nation's top quarterback.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were the other two finalists for the award.

Daniels, Nix and Penix are also finalists for the Walter Camp National Player of the Year Award and the Maxwell Player of the Year Award.

That trio and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are also finalists for the Heisman Trophy Award which will be announced on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

Daniels led the country in total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, rushing yards for a quarterback, passer rating and plays of 20+ yards by the end of the regular season. He guided LSU to having the No. 1 country in the nation and a 9-3 record this season.

Daniels had already won the AP Player of the Year Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award and the AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year prior to Friday.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels wins Davey O'Brien Award as nation's top quarterback