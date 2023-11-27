Jayden Daniels leads the way in On3’s staff Heisman poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels currently finds himself just slightly trailing Bo Nix in the latest Heisman odds, and with Nix getting an extra game, he may have the edge at the moment.

But Daniels seems to be the favorite among both fans and the media, and in On3’s staff poll for the Heisman Trophy, Daniels leads the way with 30 points, ahead of Nix’s 27.

Daniels is currently having the more statistically impressive season of the two, but he’s held back by the fact that his team has three losses and he will only get 12 games to make his case. Still, here’s what On3 said about his candidacy.

Jayden Daniels finished his Heisman campaign in grand fashion, as LSU took care of business against Texas A&M. The Tigers star passed for four touchdowns against the Aggies, and added 120 rushing yards on the day. LSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, and will now focus on which bowl game they’ll be chosen to play in. Daniels will await the possibility of winning the Heisman, and potentially becoming a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels will have to wait until next weekend to find out if he will be making the trip to New York as a Heisman finalist.

