Jayden Daniels leads Heisman Trophy odds after Bo Nix, Oregon loss in Pac-12 title game

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy again.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Daniels has the best odds to win the Heisman at -1450. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has the second best odds at +1000, while Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has the third best odds at +2000.

Nix was the odds-on favorite heading into Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game between No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Washington but was overtaken by Daniels after the Huskies defeated the Ducks, 34-31.

Nix finished the game completing 21-of-34 passes for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He came into Friday's game leading the country in completion percentage at 78%.

LSU has not been shy in promoting Daniels in his quest to win the Heisman. On Friday, LSU put a billboard of Daniels in Las Vegas — the site of Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game. The school has also created a website dedicated to highlighting his accomplishments this season, thatkidjayden.com.

Daniels finished the regular season as the FBS leader in passing touchdowns, total yards, quarterback rushing yards, QBR and plays of 20-plus yards. He became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 or more yards and run for 200 or more yards in the same game, following up the historic performance with 12 total touchdowns over his next two games.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels new Heisman Trophy favorite after Pac-12 Championship