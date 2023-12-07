Jayden Daniels leads ESPN’s final Heisman poll

With the Heisman being announced in New York City on Saturday, the votes have been cast and we’ll soon learn who wins the sport’s most prestigious award.

Jayden Daniels is the heavy favorite, and he’s widely expected to join Joe Burrow as the second LSU quarterback to win the Heisman. The betting odds say that, and that seems to be the consensus media opinion as well.

ESPN recently polled its writers on who should win the Heisman, and Daniels led the way with 66 points, beating out Washington’s Michael Penix, who had 59.

Here’s the full rundown of Daniels’ case from ESPN.

If you were wondering why we went with “most of whom kept their teams in the CFP scrum all season long,” it’s because the one member of this list who wasn’t on a national title contender all the way into the final weekend of the regular season was Daniels, leading the 9-3 Tigers who finished third in the SEC West. But when you throw for 3,812 yards and 40 TDs while also rushing for 1,134 yards and another 10 scores, then your status is — what was it that Heisman inscription says? Most outstanding player? — pretty outstanding. In the three games LSU lost — FSU, Ole Miss and Bama — he still averaged 413 yards of total offense and added nine TDs, and this was even after exiting the Alabama game early because of injury. “We ran drills all week, getting spies ready for Jayden Daniels,” Nick Saban said following the Tide’s win, though they surrendered 116 yards rushing to the senior before he was forced to the sidelines early in the fourth quarter. “But when the spies track him, get to him, physically grab him but then can’t bring him down and he just keeps running, that’s an outstanding football player.” ESPN points awarded: 66

Tigers fans and Daniels will hope all these predictions come to pass as he looks to become the second LSU player to win the Heisman since 2019.

