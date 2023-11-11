Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU QB 'probable' to play vs. Florida, per report

Fans of No. 19 LSU received a positive update on the status Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday.

ESPN's Pete Thamel, citing a source close to the situation, reported Daniels is "probable" to play vs. Florida on Saturday. The Tigers quarterback exited the team's Week 10 game vs. Alabama in the fourth quarter following a hard (and controversial) hit by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner.

Source: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will start today against Florida. He'd been listed as probable after suffering a "head injury" against Alabama. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Jayden Daniels injury update

Daniels briefly re-entered the Week 10 game vs. Alabama before getting removed permanently in what ended up being a 42-28 loss. Coach Brian Kelly said at the time Daniels was being evaluated for a "head injury" and that the decision was made by the team's medical staff.

He stopped short of saying it was a concussion, saying Daniels needed to be evaluated and undergo further testing. Saturday's news from Thamel, however, suggests the injury he sustained wasn't significant enough to keep him out vs. the Gators.

That said, Turner's hit of Daniels created quite the debate among college football fans and coaches. Kelly said LSU submitted the hit to the SEC as it "checked all the boxes" of targeting. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he was "blown away" the hit wasn't called as such, while Crimson Tide head man Nick Saban flatly said that it wasn't targeting.

The SEC has seemingly agreed, refusing to penalize Turner after the fact, allowing him to remain eligible for Saturday's game vs. Kentucky. Regardless, LSU will be happy to see Daniels on the sidelines of Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

