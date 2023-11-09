Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU football quarterback probable to play vs. Florida

BATON ROUGE – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is probable to play in the Tigers' matchup against Florida on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday.

Daniels' status for Saturday's matchup has been up in the air since last weekend when the LSU quarterback took a hit to the chin against Alabama that forced him to sit out the majority of the fourth quarter.

The No. 19 Tigers went on to lose to the Crimson Tide, 42-28, as Daniels was placed in concussion protocol.

Kelly expects that Daniels will pass the protocol ahead of Saturday's game against Florida.

To start this week, Kelly listed Daniels listed as day-to-day on Monday and Daniels didn't practice on Tuesday, only participating in a film study session, according to Kelly.

But Daniels worked out on Wednesday morning, running up to 20 mph during the workout, and practiced in a non-contact capacity later that day, Kelly said. He also practiced on Thursday, Kelly said.

LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC) head into this weekend winners of its last four matchups against Florida (5-4, 3-3). Daniels led the Tigers past the Gators last season in Gainesville, 45-35.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels injury: LSU quarterback probable to play vs. Florida