Jayden Daniels injury update: LSU football QB cleared to practice Wednesday, Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to practice on Wednesday, coach Brian Kelly said during his weekly teleconference on Wednesday.

Daniels had a workout on Wednesday that "went well," Kelly said. Kelly added that if Daniels' practice on Wednesday goes smoothly, he will be cleared for full-contact on practice Thursday.

Kelly listed Daniels as day-to-day on Monday after the star quarterback sat out for most of the fourth quarter during LSU's 42-28 loss to Alabama last Saturday.

Daniels briefly re-entered the game after absorbing a hit to the chin from Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, but was taken out again and placed in concussion protocol for the rest of the night after a re-evaluation.

Daniels only participated in a film study session during Tuesday's practice, Kelly said. But his workout on Wednesday morning included him running up to 20 mph.

LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will start in Daniels' place if he is unable to play. Nussmeier's backup would be freshman quarterback Rickie Collins.

No. 19 LSU squares off against Florida in Tiger Stadium this Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this season. He leads all FBS players in yards and yards per game and is top-10 in completion percentage, passing touchdowns and rushing yards among non-running backs.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels injury: LSU football QB to practice Wednesday