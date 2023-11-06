Jayden Daniels injury update: Brian Kelly lists star QB as day-to-day before Florida matchup

BATON ROUGE – LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels is day-to-day with a head injury, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday.

Daniels left the game after taking a hit to the chin during the fourth quarter of LSU's loss to Alabama on Saturday. He briefly re-entered the game after the hit but was then quickly taken out of the game again and placed in concussion protocol for the remainder of the night.

"He was evaluated, he was cleared and then came back," Kelly said after the game. "They looked at him again and felt like he wasn't prepared to go back into the game and held him out of the game.

"Those are decisions that are made by our medical team."

Kelly said on Monday that Daniels has made progress in his recovery since sustaining the head injury.

Backup Garrett Nussmeier came into the game for Daniels and completed 5-of-10 passes for 53 yards.

The No. 19 Tigers host Florida (5-4, 3-3) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU GRADES POST ALABAMA LOSS: Grading LSU football's tough loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

LSU QUESTIONS POST ALABAMA LOSS: How many missed tackles did LSU football have against Alabama? 5 questions after the Tigers' loss

LSU'S STRUGGLING DEFENSE: LSU football knows what the problem is (hint: it's the defense). So why can't Brian Kelly fix it?

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels injury update: Brian Kelly lists LSU QB as day-to-day