Jayden Daniels impressing in OTAs with Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels’ NFL career is just getting underway, but he’s making a strong impression at OTAs.

“He’s intentional in everything he does,” Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said.

The Commanders spent the No. 2 overall pick on Daniels last month. After years of offensive struggles, the franchise is hoping Kingsbury and Daniels can turn it around.

“He has a plan for studying. He has a plan for practice. He has a plan for watching film,” Kingsbury added.

At LSU, Daniels was praised for his “first one in, last one out” mentality. Daniels always had the talent, but his development reached a new level at LSU with Daniels taking advantage of VR along with other resources to take a mental leap.

We’re seeing Daniels apply the same approach in Washington.

“Just going through the lumps of being a rookie and trying to learn how to be a pro, I’m just trying to learn as much as possible,” Daniels said.

Jayden Daniels is soaking it all in 🧽 pic.twitter.com/4xUpVbcb3b — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire