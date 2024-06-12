Jayden Daniels impressing on and off the field

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — As the Washington Commanders near the end of their three-day mandatory minicamp, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has turned heads.

Head coach Dan Quinn had high praise for Daniels based on what he has seen so far on and off the field.

“Not only does the physical traits show up, its the work ethic,” Quinn said. “I think that through the years and through the season, you guys will feel that and see that.”

Daniels has impressed coaches and earned the respect of his veteran teammates, including running back Austin Ekeler.

“I’m proud of the strides he’s made so far,” Ekeler said. “Embraced the leadership role. Things that I love to see from, especially from the quarterbacks, is if you don’t like a route, your calling me up he’s done that a few times after practice we are out here getting routes.”

As Daniels looks to make the transition from college to the NFL on the field, one way the rookie has been turning heads off the field is how early he shows up to team facility. The team notes that Daniels is the first one in the building every morning.

“I get here around 5:45 [a.m.],” Daniels said. “I walk through the bubble indoors, watching film stuff like that. Just trying to prepare myself for the day. It is kinda just that routine that I had when I was in college, but now I am in there actually walking through because I’m still learning the playbook.”

The fans in the DMV area are ready to crown Daniels as the face of the franchise. Daniels is experiencing what comes with that – throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game and attending a match between the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and Colombia at Commanders Field.

However, despite how highly the fan base thinks of him, Daniels is not quite ready to declare himself a star.

“I ain’t a star quarterback yet, I’m still a rookie,” Daniels said. “Coming out here and being able to experience different things, that was my first time throwing out a first pitch, and that was my first time going to a soccer game. Seeing the atmosphere and different sports, being able to go out there and support them coming into a new town and new community, showing them love so when our season comes around, players at the nationals game or people on the Team USA for soccer want to come to a game and show love too.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.