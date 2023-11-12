Jayden Daniels' historic performance leads LSU football past Florida

BATON ROUGE – Jayden Daniels has been everything for LSU football this season.

He's thrown dimes down field, sprinted past defenders with his elite speed and has led LSU's offense to becoming the best in the FBS this season.

But Saturday night's 52-35 win for No. 19 LSU over Florida was something different for the second-year quarterback and Arizona State transfer.

Against the Gators, Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for over 350 yards and run for over 200 yards in a game ... and he did it with more than nine minutes left to play in the game.

He also had two touchdown runs that went for over 50 yards, finishing the game with 372 yards passing, 234 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.

The Tigers' (7-3, 5-2 SEC) defense played better, forcing a first-half fumble and getting a big fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both had over 100 yards receiving. The Tigers' offensive line was also excellent against Florida (5-5, 3-4).

But, with all due respect, they weren't the story. That was Daniels.

Jayden Daniels takes it to the house

Daniels' first Heisman-worthy play Saturday came in the second quarter.

Facing a first-and-10 at LSU's own 15-yard line, Daniels kept the ball on an option run and darted 85 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. The score extended LSU's lead to 10 at 17-7.

Daniels finished the first half with 139 yards rushing and 157 yard passing, leading LSU to a 17-14 lead at the intermission.

LSU's defense makes a play

LSU's defense got steamrolled on Florida's first possession, surrendering an eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown that tied the game.

But after LSU's offense was stuffed at the goal line, turning the ball over on downs on its second possession, the Tigers' defense stepped up big.

Bradyn Swinson, with Florida facing a third-and-8 at its own 45-yard line, sacked and stripped Florida quarterback Graham Mertz. Javien Toviano recovered the loose ball to hand the ball back to the Tigers.

LSU's defense continued its success over the next two drives, forcing Florida to punt on consecutive possessions.

