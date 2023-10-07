Jayden Daniels' heroics pushes LSU football past Missouri in thrilling back-and-forth affair

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Facing a third-and-3 and trailing by five points to Missouri with the game potentially on the line, LSU football once again turned to Jayden Daniels.

When all else has failed, Daniels has been there for LSU this season. He's accumulated at least 350 yards of offense in each of the last three weeks, including a 513 yard performance against Ole Miss the weekend prior.

He was playing hurt and his defense, once again, was doing him no favors. But Daniels never hesitated.

He stepped up to the plate again.

Daniels took the snap and darted for past the first down sticks. Then his speed took over, sprinting past Missouri. defenders all the way to the end zone to give LSU the 35-32 fourth quarter lead after a two-point conversion.

Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) answered back with a score of its own to retake the lead. But that didn't stop Daniels either. Daniels hit Malik Nabers in the end zone for another touchdown on the ensuing drive, his fourth total touchdown to give LSU the lead back.

LSU (4-2, 3-1) eventually tacked on an interception returned for a touchdown from Major Burns with under a minute to play to extend its lead, 49-39, and seal the win. However, none of it would've been possible if it weren't for Daniels' heroics.

More embarrassing defense from LSU's secondary

Another Saturday, another embarrassing first half performance from LSU's seondary.

LSU allowed 227 passing yards and 18 completions to quarterback Brady Cook and the Missouri offense in the first half. The home team averaged 12.6 yards per reception and accumulated 117 yards after the catch, scoring on four of its five first half possessions and tallying touchdowns on its opening three drives.

A potential game-saving turnover

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Missouri 21-yard line and trailing by 15 points, LSU needed a first down in the worst way possible. Its defense was off to another horrid start and a failed conversion would give Missouri the ball back with a chance to take a 22 point lead into halftime.

LSU got the first down, but a holding call forced LSU to settle for three points.

But LSU's defense didn't roll over. Harold Perkins intercepted Brady Cook for LSU's first stop of the game, handing the ball back to its offense which scored a touchdown to cut the Missouri lead to five.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football defeats Missouri thanks to Jayden Daniels