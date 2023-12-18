Jayden Daniels: Heisman Trophy winner won't play in ReliaQuest Bowl, prep for NFL Draft instead

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels has played his final game in the purple and gold.

The Heisman Trophy winner announced Monday that he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on Jan. 1 and will instead prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels had a historic second season at LSU. The former Arizona State transfer led the country in total yards, total touchdowns, QBR, plays of 20+ yards and passer rating by the end of the regular season. He also became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350+ yards and run for 200+ yards in the same game.

His Heisman Trophy victory made him the third LSU player to win the award, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959. Daniels also won the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Daniels led the Tigers to consecutive nine-win regular seasons and the SEC Championship Game in 2022. LSU can capture its second straight 10-win campaign if it defeats Wisconsin.

Garrett Nussmeier is LSU's presumed starter at quarterback with Daniels not available.

