Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy speech: What LSU QB said after winning CFB's top honor

After a season of outproducing every player in college football, LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels was honored with the Heisman Trophy as college football's most outstanding player on Saturday.

Daniels in 2023 became the first player in college football history to amount 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career. But his 2023 season alone was worthy of the honor: This season, he led all players with 4,946 yards of total offense on top of 50 touchdowns (40 passing and 10 rushing). He had already won a handful of college football awards this season, but none is likely to feel sweeter than the Heisman for Daniels.

After his name was announced, Daniels gave a heart-warming speech to all in attendance at the Lincoln Center in New York, thanking his family, teammates, and coaches for supporting him throughout the season.

Here's what Daniels had to say at the podium after accepting the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels Heisman Trophy acceptance speech

To kick off his speech, Jayden Daniels gave thanks to his many teammates and coaches, even thanking his high school coach, Nick Rogers, for believing in him enough to name a 14-year old quarterback as the varsity football team starter.

Daniels also showed appreciated for his Arizona State teammates as well as current and past Tigers he played with, and then discussed his career journey and how he learned to stay humble and block out the noise from critics.

Here's what Daniels had to say:

"Thank you. This is a dream come true. I want to first give thanks to God, for all the glory. He's my rock, my savior. He blessed me with the talents and ability to get here, all the special people here to develop these skills. To Bo [Nix], Mike [Penix Jr.], Marvin [Harrison Jr.], you guys are amazing. I enjoy watching you all but the competition is never over. I look forward to seeing you guys on Sundays."

"I like to start with a few thank you's. I learned from previous winners, the first lesson to becoming a great quarterback, you got to thank your O-line first. Thank you guys for getting me here today in one piece. I know it wasn't easy, I scramble around a lot but I love you guys."

"I have so many coaches to thank. My high school coach, coach Nick Rogers, he is here. Thank you for believing in a 14-year old freshman to start on varsity, I probably weighed 140 pounds. I appreciate you. Taylor Kelly. Thank you for helping me elevate my game, taking me to new heights and the next level. I want to thank Herm Edwards, Marv Lewis and Antonio Pierce. Thank you for your leadership and welcoming me when I was at ASU, thank you for giving me the keys to the program. To coach Kelly, coach Frank, Coach Denbrock and coach Sloan and the rest of LSU football staff, thank you for trusting me to lead your team. I learned so much from you guys. You took a kid from the West Coast and brought me back down to the bayou. I'm forever thankful. I want to thank to every single LSU fan for having my back. I never seen fans pouring their hearts into a team like LSU. I really wish I could have brought you back another championship. But that was my plan. But God has other plans for me."

"I want to thank all my teammates from Arizona State to LSU, you're my brothers. You work so hard every day and inspire me to be my best. The truth is I will truly miss all you guys. Having future NFL players on the team makes my job look easy. My receivers always say this, they're like Waffle House, they're always open. I also want to acknowledge all the unsung heroes of this game - trainers, nutritionists, equipment managers, groundskeepers, janitors, security, everybody. Basically everyone who worked behind the scenes to make sure our support is the greatest on Earth. I know sometimes it's a thankless job so I want to say thank you."

"But finally, I'd like to turn to my family. Dad, you put a football in my hands when I was young. I know you raised me to be a corner. But hopefully now the decision to play quarterback has paid off. You taught me how to play free and be calm no matter the situation. And I know I wouldn't be on the stage if it wasn't for you. So thank you. I love you. My rock, my momma. You were so nervous when I was playing my first high school game that you couldn't even watch my first high school touchdown, you closed your eyes. But after that you never took your eyes off the field, you always have my best interest at heart from day one, and you showed me that tough love when I needed it. You instilled in me the hard work mentality that got me here. And you always you always told me keep my eyes on the prize. You encouraged me to always bet on myself because you always believed in me no matter what. I graduated in three years because that's something that you pushed me to do. Here and now I'm on this stage. I love you mom. Thank you."

"I want to shout out one more person: Sherman Wilson. He's in the stands somewhere, thank you for everything you done for me, pushing me no matter what. You might be annoying, but you know I love you, dog."

"Being a college athlete and winning this award has been a dream come true. I want to dedicate this award to every boy and girl who has a dream or faith, with hard work you never know what's possible. They said I was too skinny, so I had to wait. Then they said I relied on my legs a little bit too much, so I went to work, completed all those passes, had the season I had. They said I was too quiet, so I became more vocal. I stepped out of my comfort zone and now I'm here today."

"So what did I learn from all this? I learned how to block out the noise, that you can overcome any obstacle, and just be humble, be legendary and most importantly, you know be joyful about what you do. And when you get knocked down, get back up, keep smiling and never give up on your dreams. I want to end with a special thank you to Greg Brooks Jr. and his family. You gave me inspiration to continue on the journey of greatness and keep fighting. Thank you."

