Give Jayden Daniels his Heisman love

Jayden Daniels is a Heisman contender. There isn’t another way to put it.

Through six games, Daniels leads the country in total yards and second in passing touchdowns. He’s top five in PFF’s offensive grade and ESPN’s QBR and he’s led an offense that ranks third in the country in yards per play and sixth in points per game.

There isn’t a QB in the country playing better than Daniels right now. Sure, guys like Michael Penix Jr. and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams are on that level, but they aren’t better.

Updated Jayden Daniels stats with FBS rankings. 2,391 total yards – 1st

1,969 yards passing – 3rd

398.5 yards/game – 2nd

19 passing TDs – 2nd

10.9 yards/attempt – T-2nd — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 8, 2023

If we’re looking for the player that impacts the game the most, which in my opinion, is what the Heisman should be about, then Daniels has a pretty good case.

According to CollegeFootballData, Daniels has added 153.34 expected points on the year. Penix, who’s played one less game, is second with 122.49.

Play in and play out 5 puts it on the line for his team 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bhlaER5z5f — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 7, 2023

We didn’t know what we were going to get from Daniels this year. His floor was high in 2022, but fans wanted to see him raise the ceiling.

He’s done just that, going from a good college quarterback to one of the best in the country. He’s followed a similar track of that to Joe Burrow, who was a fine quarterback in 2018 but took it to another level in 2019.

I’m not saying Daniels is Burrow. Nobody is. But few players have as much to do with their team’s wins as Daniels does with his.

I know LSU is 4-2, but the fact that LSU’s defense is bad, and not mediocre like USC’s, shouldn’t be held against him.

Daniels isn’t at the forefront of this discussion right now, largely because LSU is out of the national picture at the moment. But if Daniels continues to put up these numbers, he’ll find himself in New York no matter what LSU’s record is.

