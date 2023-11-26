Jayden Daniels’ Heisman case is complete

Jayden Daniels’ Heisman resume is complete. After a 42-30 win over Texas A&M, LSU’s regular season is done.

Despite Daniels’ four-touchdown game, Bo Nix reclaimed polling position in Vegas, now the betting favorite at -135, according to BetMGM.

And unlike Daniels, Nix’s campaign isn’t finished. He’ll get another chance on the national stage when Oregon takes on Washington in the PAC-12 title game on Friday night.

If Nix shows out, avenging the Ducks only loss and clinching a spot in the playoff, it might be a wrap. Nix will benefit from the national attention along with his team’s success, something Heisman voters do care about, whether we like it or not.

But Daniels was the best player in the sport this year.

Daniels leads the country in ESPN’s QBR and PFF grade. He totaled 50 touchdowns and accounted for 4,946 yards of offense. He led the country in yards per pass and yards per run.

With Daniels at the helm, LSU’s offense led the nation in scoring. That’s all you can ask of the guy. It’s not his fault the defense allowed over 40 points in LSU’s three losses. He controlled what he could control, and it was nearly perfect.

In a way, the Texas A&M game was a perfect encapsulation of Daniels’ 2023. A poor first half performance from the LSU defense kept LSU’s offense sidelined as the Aggies ate clock.

The Tiger offense failed to find a rhythm early, but eventually, they got going. Down double-digits in the second half, Daniels led a comeback and delivered one of his most efficient performances of the year, still averaging over 10 yards per play on the day.

LSU only ran 48 plays and Daniels still managed 355 total yards. And when it was all said and done, LSU had totaled 42 points against one of the best defenses in the country.

What else do you want to see?

Again, I understand Nix is going to get the national spotlight on Friday night while Daniels sits at home. Nix is going to get a 13th game to add to his stat total while Daniels’ campaign is finished.

That stuff matters and if it’s the reason Nix wins, there’s nothing Daniels could have done.

But Daniels was the best player in the sport this year, and if thats what the Heisman is about, he deserves that trophy.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire