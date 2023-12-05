Jayden Daniels hasn’t made a decision about playing in bowl game, per Brian Kelly

LSU knows it will be heading back to the Sunshine State to take on Big Ten opponent Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1. What it doesn’t know yet is who exactly will be available for that game.

Receiver Malik Nabers, a top-10 draft prospect, has already announced his intention to play against the Badgers, but all eyes are on his quarterback, Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels.

According to coach Brian Kelly, Daniels is yet to make that decision.

“He has not,” Kelly said. “He unfortunately had a death in the family and was gone for a few days. I spoke with him yesterday, he clearly knows the pros and the cons of this decision, and I do too. Who wouldn’t want him to play? Everybody would love to see Jayden Daniels play one last time.

“I’m a fan, I’m his coach but I’m a fan of Jayden Daniels. But he’s got to make a decision, and clearly I see both sides of it. So we’ll provide him with all the things necessary for him to make an informed decision, but he hasn’t got to that level yet.”

Only time will tell if we’ll ultimately see Daniels take the field in an LSU uniform one last time as the Tigers go for win No. 10 against Wisconsin in Tampa.

