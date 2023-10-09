How Jayden Daniels has grown into being a Heisman Trophy contender for LSU football

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels won the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award Monday.

It's the third time in four weeks Daniels has earned the honor, which shouldn't come as a surprise to LSU fans or anyone who has regularly watched the Tigers this season.

Daniels has been LSU's best player and has become a Heisman Trophy candidate this season. Both points were proven to be true on Saturday, as he accounted for 389 yards of offense and scored four total touchdowns in LSU's 49-39 win on the road over Missouri.

Saturday was the fifth straight game in which Daniels posted an NFL Passer Rating better than 130 and the third straight game where his average depth of target was more than 11 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Through six games, Daniels has set a new career-high in touchdown passes.

"I don't think you stop him. There's too many weapons around him, and he's too good," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Monday ahead of his team's matchup against LSU on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). "I think you look, (and) the keys of this game is: Can we hold them to field goals?"

The areas of Jayden Daniels' game that he's improved on

Despite having lost two games and playing with arguably the worst Power 5 defense in the country, Daniels' consistent excellence has led LSU's offense into becoming one of the most dangerous units in the nation.

But that wasn't the case a season ago. Daniels struggled with consistency and pushing the ball downfield. He had two games where he failed to throw for more than 100 yards and had four games in which he didn't throw a touchdown pass.

"He was not progressing through his reads. He was coming off them too soon. He wasn't staying in the pocket. He wasn't being patient," coach Brian Kelly said. "He was doing some of the things that get you 80 yards throwing."

All of those flaws resulted in Daniels running more and throwing less. It also culminated in him settling for his check down too often, as his average depth of target was 8.2 yards despite having a talented receiving corps led by Kayson Boutte and Malik Nabers.

So Daniels took that criticism and improved his game, getting better throughout the second half of last season and in the offseason.

The results since have been staggering. Daniels has become one of the most aggressive deep ball throwers in the country while still posting a career-high 71.4% completion percentage through six games.

"He's fixed a lot of those things and it's put him in a position now where he's one of the top, if not the top, quarterback production wise in the country," Kelly said.

LSU QUESTIONS: Is Robert Griffin III right? Should Jayden Daniels be a Heisman contender? 3 LSU football questions

JAYDEN DANIELS LEADS THE WAY: Jayden Daniels' heroics pushes LSU football past Missouri in thrilling back-and-forth affair

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS?: How in-game adjustments and Pete Jenkins helped LSU football's defense vs. Missouri

How good is Jayden Daniels in comparison to his peers nationally?

Among all FBS quarterbacks, Daniels ranks first in total yards, third in NFL passer rating, fifth in first downs produced, second in passing touchdowns, second in touchdowns responsible for, third in rushing yards and third in yards per pass attempt.

The only quarterbacks on Daniels' level in most of these categories are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is the reigning Heisman winner, while Penix and Nix lead undefeated teams.

Daniels being the only one of the bunch with a loss, let alone two, may hurt his early-season candidacy for the Heisman Trophy in the eyes of some. But it's hard to blame Daniels for LSU for allowing 706 yards to Ole Miss or giving up more than 30 points in all but two games.

Daniels has had one of the greatest starts to a season for any quarterback in LSU history. If he keeps this up, expect Daniels to be in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December.

"No one has stopped him, and he plays so effortless. Literally, he runs 40-yard touchdowns and looks like he's jogging, yet no one's catching him," Freeze said. "And his balls are so accurate to those talented receivers. I just think it's a hard, hard task.

"I wasn't coaching when they had their run with Joe Burrow and them. But this quarterback, if he's not in the Heisman discussion, there's a problem."

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels is a Heisman Trophy contender with Brian Kelly's help