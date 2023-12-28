Jayden Daniels goes in the top 3 in latest CBS Sports mock draft

After taking arguably the biggest leap in college football in a 2023 season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy, Jayden Daniels’ NFL stock is at an all-time high.

Though he wasn’t getting much first-round attention at all before the season or early in it, he’s now seen as a consensus top-10 pick as we approach the 2024 NFL draft.

He could go even higher, though. In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson, Daniels goes third overall to the Washington Commanders. Washington entered the year with Sam Howell starting, but his recent benching seems to indicate an intention to move on.

I know that Sam Howell is the Commanders QB and that he’s had a solid Year 2 while showing signs of real growth. But there’s also a pretty good chance new ownership is looking for a new coach, and often new coaches like to have “their” quarterback too. No player improved more this fall than Daniels, whose game reminds me a lot of Lamar Jackson.

The same mock also has receiver Malik Nabers going to the New York Jets at No. 9 overall, which would put him off the board ahead of Washington’s Rome Odunze.

