Jayden Daniels gifts LSU team Beats headphones as part of new NIL deal

As the starting quarterback for a College Football Playoff contender and one of the preseason leaders in the betting odds to win the Heisman Trophy, Jayden Daniels has a sizable name, image and likeness profile.

The Tigers signal-caller was one of 15 college football players to recently sign an NIL deal with Beats as part of the inaugural “Beats Elite” class. According to On3, the selected players will be featured in marketing campaigns while also sporting custom products in public.

Several of the players also gifted Beats headphones to their entire team, and Daniels was one of the players to do so.

According to On3’s NIL valuations, Daniels is worth $563,000 in annual value. That ranks 57th among college football players and 78th among college athletes overall.

