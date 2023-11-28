Jayden Daniels, former ASU football quarterback, could win Heisman Trophy with LSU

Arizona State has never had a player win the Heisman Trophy.

But it could soon have a former player win college football's most prestigious award.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played for the ASU football team in 2019, 2020 and 2021 before transferring to LSU, is among the favorites to win the award after putting up incredible numbers during the regular season for the Tigers.

Daniels, a senior, completed 236 of his 327 attempts (72.2%) for 3,812 yards this season. He threw for 40 touchdowns and had just four passes intercepted.

He also rushed 135 times for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No wonder he has a serious shot at winning the Heisman.

ASU football fans saw Jayden Daniels' potential in Tempe

ASU fans caught glimpses of Daniels' potential in his time in Tempe. His best season with the Sun Devils was his freshman season in 2019, when he completed 205 of 338 attempts (60.7%) for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns, with two passes intercepted.

But it has to sting to see the former heralded recruit reach these lofty heights with LSU, especially as the Arizona State program struggled to a 3-9 season.

Interestingly, Daniels' top competition for the award comes from two quarterbacks from his old conference, the Pac-12.

Will it hurt ASU football fans if former Sun Devils QB Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy?

Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. in Heisman Trophy race with Jayden Daniels

Oregon QB Bo Nix has his Ducks at 11-1 overall. He's completed 78.6% of his throws (315-for-401) for 3,906 yards and 37 touchdowns, with just two passes picked off.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has the Huskies at 12-0 on the season. He's gone 280-for-427 passing (65.6%) for 3.,899 yards and 32 touchdowns, with eight passes intercepted.

Nix and Penix Jr. have one final opportunity to impress voters as they face off in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.

Jayden Daniels has the stats, but what about team success?

Daniels' regular season is done as the Tigers went 9-3 overall.

Will his team's record hurt him or will he possibly be helped by SEC voters giving him their votes?

Heisman votes are due on Monday, Dec. 4, the same day finalists for the award will be announced.

The Heisman Trophy ceremony is on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Will the former Arizona State QB win it?

He's got a good shot.

Heisman Trophy odds

BetMGM Sportsbook released updated odds for the 2023 Heisman Trophy and Nix, Daniels and Penix Jr. are well ahead of the pack.

Nix is at -150, according to the odds, with Daniels at +120.

Penix Jr. is at +1600.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, Georgia QB Carson Beck and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. are a distant fourth in the odds, at +15000.

Nix is given a 59.99% chance to win the award, with Daniels at 41.67%. Penix Jr. is at 5.26%.

