Jayden Daniels follows Caleb Williams in Heisman Trophy history

The USC Trojans no longer have the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in college football. As soon as Caleb Williams threw those three first-half interceptions at Notre Dame on October 14, it was clear that there would be a new Heisman winner in 2023. Archie Griffin of Ohio State in 1974 and 1975 would remain the only two-time (and back-to-back) winner of the Heisman Trophy.

Saturday night in New York, LSU’s Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy over Washington’s Michael Penix and Oregon’s Bo Nix.

LSU Tigers Wire has more:

“Daniels is the third LSU player to win the award, joining Joe Burrow in 2019 and Billy Cannon in 1959.

“A transfer who began his career at Arizona State, Daniels has started every game for the last two seasons at LSU, but he delivered one of the most statistically impressive seasons in recent memory in 2023.

“He led the nation in total touchdowns and yards per game while setting an FBS record for passer rating at 208. Not just a threat through the air, he rushed for more than 1,100 yards this season.”

