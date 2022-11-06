Jayden Daniels finds Mason Taylor to give LSU late lead over Alabama

LSU’s Jayden Daniels was looking for a freshman late in the fourth quarter against Alabama Saturday in Death Valley.

This was no ordinary freshman, however.

Mason Taylor comes from great genes. His dad is Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor

His uncle is former Miami Dolphins star Zach Thomas.

And the freshman made his family proud by coming down with the pass in the back of the end zone to give LSU a 24-21 lead with 107 seconds left.

LSU TAKES A LATE LEAD OVER ALABAMA!! pic.twitter.com/a4ZX2CvL7i — Brian Y (@byysports) November 6, 2022

TIGERS BACK ON TOP 🐯 pic.twitter.com/dsPyOd61GW — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2022

Taylor is a 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end from Plantation, Fl.

