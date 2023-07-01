Jayden Daniels explains significance of LSU’s season-opener vs. Florida State

LSU enters the 2023 season with College Football Playoff hopes.

After overachieving in Year 1 under coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers return in 2023 looking to build off it. The first mark of progress would be avenging last year’s season-opening loss to Florida State.

That one-point loss happened in New Orleans. This year, the game shifts to Florida as the two teams meet at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

At the Manning Passing Academy, quarterback Jayden Daniels detailed why that first game will be so important.

“We air mark it because it’s the first one. I mean, we all know what happened last year; we want that taste out of our mouths,” he said. “We’re going to go up against a great opponent in Florida State that hit a high note at the end of the season. So it’s going to be a dog fight. But it’s the first one. It should be a top-ten matchup. So, all eyes are gonna be on us.

“It’s very critical. We’re gonna play tough games down the stretch… Last year, we lost game one, and we had aspirations to go to the playoffs. So it’s kind of hard; you play a lot of close games. Once you lose that second game, it’s kind of hard to get back into that contention for a playoff spot at the end of the year. So winning game one is always very critical, especially for the things we want to accomplish.”

Both these teams could be ranked in the top 10 by the time this game gets underway, and it could have a lot of CFP implications come November.

The Tigers will hope to start the season on a high note and get revenge for last year’s game against the Seminoles.

