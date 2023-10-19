Jayden Daniels explains how LSU’s offense has changed in 2023

Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State looking to get back some of the magic he had as a freshman for the Sun Devils.

He was entering a new offense under a new head coach with all new personnel. Despite all of those obstacles, Daniels threw for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions last season as he led LSU to an SEC West title and an appearance against Georgia in the SEC title game.

It was his best statistical season since he was a freshman at Arizona State. In only seven games this season, he is already close to breaking that yardage amount out of the water. Daniels has 2,294 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions already this season. He was asked about the difference between this year’s offense and last year’s offense.

“Just the explosive plays we’re able to create within the offense. Another year in the system helps out a lot. We obviously — we’re going out there and we’re excited to play, me being able to just throw the ball to the receivers and they can create explosive plays, be accurate and you know, just the running game that we have, the O-line camaraderie that we have,” Daniels said, per On3.

Daniels will look to keep having a great season as LSU welcomes Army into Baton Rouge for homecoming this weekend.

