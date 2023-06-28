Jayden Daniels excited to see Garrett Nussmeier get his chance as LSU’s QB in 2024

Given the fact that Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier have spent the last year-plus competing against each other inside LSU’s quarterback room, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they had something of a competitive relationship.

But based on recent comments from Daniels, it seems that isn’t the case. The presumptive starter and potential Heisman candidate spoke highly of his relationship with Nussmeier during his recent trip to the Manning Passing Academy, though he also doesn’t sound concerned about losing his spot on the depth chart.

“Me and Nuss, we have a tight relationship,” Daniels said, per On3. “A lot of people might not really — from the outside, they might see it as a quarterback competition. We see it as we just want both of us to get better. He knows his role, I know my role. When his name and number is called, I know he’s prepared and ready because of the work he puts in day in and day out just to change his body and change his mentality.

“After this year, it’ll be his turn to go in there and light things up. I can’t wait to see that. I’m proud of him and how he’s handled things.”

Daniels had a breakout season after transferring in from Arizona State, becoming one of the SEC’s top signal-callers. But Nussmeier looked good spelling an injured Daniels in the SEC Championship against Georgia, and he did the same in garbage time of the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

Nussmeier could have certainly transferred and had starting opportunities this offseason, but he instead chose to stay and wait for his chance in Baton Rouge.

Though Daniels is the starter, we will likely still see Nussmeier in some capacity this season. It will be interesting to see what role coach Brian Kelly carves out for him.

