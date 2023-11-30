NEW: Jayden Daniels earns first quarterback award of the season

The best player in college football has earned his first award for his 2023 performance. Jayden Daniels has been named the winner of the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Daniels has been a superstar for the LSU Tigers this season as he has thrown for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 12 games. He has also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Daniels finds his name in the mix for a plethora of awards, including the Heisman Trophy. He finds himself in a battle with former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix for that prestigious award. The last LSU player to win the Golden Arm Award was Joe Burrow in 2019.

Per the award’s website, “the Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation encapsulates all that is positive in college sports. The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity, and those who honor the game.”

Jayden Daniels is the winner of the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He is the best quarterback in the country.

He is the best player in the country. pic.twitter.com/8RGtQqXbOt — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 30, 2023

