What is Jayden Daniels doing to prepare for training camp?

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels finished minicamp on Thursday and now has six weeks off before reporting to training camp next month.

While players have six weeks off from official work, Daniels will be preparing for his rookie season.

After Washington’s practice this week, Daniels met with the media and discussed his plan for the next several weeks.

“I’ve been in football mode, man,” Daniels said. “Minicamp, OTAs, rookie minicamp, now mandatory minicamp. All I know is I’m going to go back to Southern California, go train with my quarterback coach down in Huntington Beach and get ready for the season. Get ready for training camp and put myself in the best position out there to come out here and just compete with the guys and have fun.”

Daniels’ personal quarterback coach is John Beck. Beck played six NFL seasons, including a stint in Washington. Beck explained ahead of the draft the work Daniels has done to become a top draft pick.

You often see the quarterback get together with the receivers, tight ends, and running backs for a few days in the offseason to have a passing camp. While the work is good, it’s also a bit of a team-bonding experience.

LIVE: QB Jayden Daniels speaks to the media after Day 2 of minicamp https://t.co/ycuVkaLycx — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2024

Will Daniels bring the Commanders together?

“I know we talked about it,” he said. “Marcus (Mariota) talked about it a lot, so we’ll figure something out. There’s no fine print, no details on that, but we’ll figure something out.”

It does sound like some players will be together at some point over the summer. Daniels, being a humble rookie, may choose to let the veteran Mariota take the lead.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire