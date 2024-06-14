Jayden Daniels: ‘I didn’t get a vibe the Commanders would take me’

Dan Quinn was impressed with Adam Peters from the time he first was named the new head coach of the Washington Commanders.

In their new video, “Top of the Pile,” Quinn expressed that prior to the draft, he had enjoyed traveling with Peters, scouting and discussing prospects. “Man, have I been impressed with how on point they (Peters and his staff) are and ready for this moment (NFL draft).”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, on the video, reveals he wasn’t sure who was going to draft him on draft night. “If I’m being honest, I didn’t really get a vibe that the Commanders would take me. They did a good job of keeping everything in-house, of not letting out leaks or showing favoritism.”

“I had a good feeling that they liked me a lot, but the draft can play any type of way. I didn’t know I was going to be a Commander until my phone started ringing.” It was Adam Peters’s call to welcome Daniels to the Commanders and to express he was proud to select Daniels to be the one to represent the franchise.

“It was a surreal moment,” said Daniels. “To really just see your phone ring and talk to AP (Peters), Josh, DQ and tell them thank you for choosing me, believing in me.”

“I teared up a little bit. My family teared up because they have seen me work hard to get to this point, so it was an emotional time,” said Daniels.

Daniels says that when he walked out onto the stage, he saw Commanders’ fans going crazy and cheering, so he naturally responded with a scream of joy.

Quinn took a moment to assure and encourage former Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams, “You’re going to be a big part of him (Daniels). I couldn’t think of anybody better to be around than you if I was a QB coming up.”

Williams responded, “I’ve been knowing him a little bit; I’ve known him since (he was) 18.” Quinn replied, “You’re going to know him a lot better soon.”

